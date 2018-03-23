New 'All In' Announcements, AJ Styles In ROH Throwback Match, Okada Promotes Strong Style Evolved

- Above is AJ Styles and Matt Sydal vs. Austin Aries and Jack Evans from 2006. Evans takes a styles clash out on the floor and is thrown back into the ring for Sydal to hit a shooting star press for the pinfall victory.

- Penta El Zero M (aka Pentagon Jr.) and Rey Fenix announced they will be All In on September 1st in Chicago. The show will also feature: Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Stephen Amell, Kenny Omega, and Tessa Blanchard. As noted, Cody said tickets will go on sale in May, possibly sooner thanks to fan interest.

- Last night, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and Josh Barnett made an appearance on ESPN2 to hype this Sunday's NJPW Strong Style Evolved event. Okada will be teaming with Tomohiro Ishii against Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki. We will have complete live coverage beginning at 8pm ET!