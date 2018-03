WWE NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville (3/22): WWE UK Title Match, War Machine, Ricochet, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Jacksonville, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza and Mark Andrews defeated TM61

* Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Borne

* Chad Lail defeated Mars Wang

* Ricochet defeated Riddick Moss

* Tino Sabbatelli defeated Big Boa

* Lars Sullivan destroyed Marcel Barthel after Marcel called him out

* War Machine defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude

* Shayna Baszler and Reina Gonzalez defeated NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and Jessie Elaban

* Oney Lorcan defeated Brennan Williams

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over The Velveteen Dream