Who Has The Most WrestleMania Losses? (Video), WWE On Lance Bass Liking Booty O's Cereal, Midajah

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at the 5 Superstars with the most WrestleMania losses - Chris Jericho with 9, Kane with 9, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels with 11, Big Show with 11 and Triple H with 12.

- Former WWE star Ray "Jesse/Slam Master J" Gordy turns 39 years old today while Travis Tomko turns 42 and former WCW valet Midajah turns 48.

- WWE has picked up on how former NSYNC member Lance Bass recently tweeted about The New Day's Booty O's cereal being his favorite. You can see his exchange with Xavier Woods below: