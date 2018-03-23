WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal Ring Announcer Set, New Ronda Rousey WWE PC Clip, WWE 2K18

- Above is the launch trailer for the WrestleMania Edition of the WWE 2K18 video game, which is exclusive to international markets.

- WWE has announced that Lilian Garcia will be the ring announcer for the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Below is the announcement:

Lilian Garcia to guest ring announce the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal Veteran ring announcer Lilian Garcia will return as the guest ring announcer for the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, WWE.com can confirm. A longtime member of the broadcast team throughout WWE's Attitude Era, Lilian is also known for her stirring renditions of "America the Beautiful." Her return to The Showcase of the Immortals comes in tandem with the establishment of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, a counterpart to the male-centric Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal that will feature Superstars from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT. Raw's Sasha Banks became the first woman to declare for the contest on Monday; she was followed on Tuesday by SmackDown LIVE's Natalya, Becky Lynch and Naomi as well as The Riott Squad — Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. Tune in to WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8, to see the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal begin another chapter in the Women's Evolution, helped along in no small part by the forbear who will announce it to the world.

- WWE just posted this clip of Ronda Rousey training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center this morning: