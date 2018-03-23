John Cena Teases RAW Moment After Ellen Prom (Video), Fans On Daniel Bryan Opponents, Darren Young

- Former WWE Superstar Darren Young talks about Mark Henry going into the WWE Hall of Fame for his latest video blog, seen above.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see Daniel Bryan face now that he's been cleared to return to the ring. As of this writing, 30% voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles while 12% voted for WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, 11% for Shinsuke Nakamura, 10% for Kevin Owens, 7% for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, 6% for Finn Balor, 5% for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, 3% for Braun Strowman, 3% for John Cena, 2% for Samoa Joe, 2% for Seth Rollins, 2% for Triple H, 2% for Sami Zayn, 2% for Roman Reigns, 1% for Dean Ambrose, 1% for Dolph Ziggler and 1% for WWE United States Champion Randy Orton.

- John Cena appeared on The Ellen Show earlier today and received a surprise prom with Nikki Bella as his date after telling Ellen he never attended prom in high school. Cena also received a special gift from Ellen that he says he's excited to show off on Monday's RAW. Below is video from the segment and Cena's tweet to hype RAW, where he will face Kane: