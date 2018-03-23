Ivory's WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), The Robe Warriors

- As noted, Sasha Banks and Finn Balor won the WWE Mixed Match Challenge Second Chance vote and will now face Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to see who will face Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in the finals. Above is video of The Robe Warriors reacting to the vote.

- WWE has announced that Molly Holly will induct Ivory into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Weekend. They previously confirmed that Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will induct The Dudley Boyz. Below is the announcement on Molly and Ivory:

Molly Holly to induct Ivory into the WWE Hall of Fame Molly Holly was a rival and partner of Ivory during their illustrious in-ring careers in WWE. Now, Holly will have the distinction of inducting Ivory into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018 on Friday, April 6, in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. The two were trailblazers in the squared circle, creating a path that helped lead to today's Women's Evolution. It is perfectly fitting that Holly, a two-time WWE Women's Champion, inducts Ivory, a three-time titleholder, into sports-entertainment immortality. What kind of stories will Holly have to share about her friend and rival? Find out during the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT! Tickets for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans are available now.

- Below is Stephanie McMahon's latest "Midnight Workout" video as she and Triple H prepare to face Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34:

#MidnightWorkout w @defrancosgym & #Andre - 3rd exercise - Step up TKE w/ seated "dead stop" barbell curls #RondaReady #WrestleMania #NoExcuses