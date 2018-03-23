The Bellas On Daniel Bryan Not Drinking Alcohol, Wedding Update, Southpaw Wins Awards, Rusev & Lana

- Above and below are videos of The Bella Twins on The Steve Harvey Show this week. Nikki Bella talks about how she and John Cena "definitely had a moment" where they called their wedding off but it is back on and they are getting married. It sounds like this was something that was filmed for the upcoming season of Total Bellas. They also reveal that they were recently in Paris for the bachelorette party. Brie Bella talks about "mom brain" and more as the two play a game of "Most Likely" with Steve. Nikki notes that Daniel Bryan doesn't drink and he judges Brie when she drinks.

- WWE announced the following on their Southpaw Regional Wrestling parody series winning awards at the Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival & Conference:

Southpaw Regional Wrestling wins awards at Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival & Conference WWE.com's hit digital series Southpaw Regional Wrestling took home top honors for Comedy – Series (more than five minutes) at the Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival & Conference. The series also placed third for Brand Content/Content Marketing – Sports. The Cynopsis Short Form Video Festival & Conference recognizes outstanding work in short-form video, showcasing storytelling across multiple platforms.

- Lana and Rusev attended last night's Nashville Predators NHL game and recorded this promo for FOX Sports Tennessee.