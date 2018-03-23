Impact Announces UK Return, Title Match Added To Lucha Underground Vs. Impact Wrestling Event

- Taya Valkyrie vs. Impact Knockouts Champion Allie has been added to the Lucha Underground vs. Impact Wrestling event that will take place on April 6th at WrestleCon during WWE's WrestleMania 34 Weekend. The show will stream on Impact's Twitch channel. Below is the updated card:

Tag Team Main Event

Austin Aries and Fenix vs. Alberto El Patron and Pentagon Jr.

I Quit Match

Eddie Edwards vs. Jeremiah Crane (Sami Callihan)

Impact Tag Team Title Match

Killshot and The Mack vs. The LAX

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Allie

Six-Man Match

Andrew Everett, DJZ and Dezmond Xavier vs. Aerostar, Drago and King Cuerno

- Impact announced today that they will be returning to the UK this year. A live event will be held on Sunday, September 9th at Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester, England during MediaCon 2018. This is the first UK event for the company since early 2016. Below is the official announcement: