Daniel Bryan's Doctor On What His Medical Records Show In Regards To A WWE Ring Return

By Marc Middleton | March 23, 2018

Newsweek recently spoke with one of the neurosurgeons that cleared Daniel Bryan for his WWE ring return. Dr. Robert Cantu cleared Bryan along with Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher, according to WWE's announcement issued last week.

Cantu evaluated Bryan's medical records in February and said he found no sign of concussion-related injuries that would prevent a ring return.

"I evaluated Bryan for a neurological opinion on return to WWE on February 26, 2018. Included in his medical records were multiple evaluations by renowned concussion clinicians," Cantu told Newsweek. "I determined that Bryan is currently asymptomatic, has a normal detailed neurological and cognitive neuropsychological examination, normal EEG, and an MRI that showed no definite evidence of a prior brain injury. It is my medical opinion that there is no absolute contraindication to his return to in-ring action in WWE."

Cantu is a leading concussion expert and one of the foremost experts in CTE, chronic traumatic encephalopathy. He was one of three neurological experts who diagnosed what is believed to be the first case of CTE in pro wrestling with Chris Benoit. Cantu runs his own concussion treatment center at Emerson Hospital in Concord, MA and he also works with teams in the NFL, NBA and NHL.

Source: Newsweek

