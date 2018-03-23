WWE Filming Documentary For The Undertaker's WrestleMania Comeback, 'Mania Ticket Sales And Interest

The WWE production crew will be busy during WrestleMania 34 as there are plans for three documentaries to be filmed, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There are plans to film specials on The Undertaker's comeback, Ronda Rousey's in-ring debut and the show itself.

WWE production is often slammed with work during WrestleMania Week as WWE releases more content than usual. They take advantage of so many stars being in town at the same time by filming DVD footage, Table For Three episodes and footage for other specials. There are plans to film several Table For 3 episodes this year, including one with Rousey and two others to be revealed.

It looks like WrestleMania 34 may have more mainstream coverage than any other WWE event from recent years due to Rousey's debut. The Observer notes that a number of major media outlets are looking to cover the show for Rousey's involvement. Rousey's debut has received major interest from ESPN and Fox Sports, among others.

Regarding WrestleMania 34 ticket sales, The Observer noted that the secondary market is not doing well. The biggest show of the year takes place in just 16 days from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

