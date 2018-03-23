Ronda Rousey Trains With Shayna Baszler (Video), WWE NXT & UK Matches For Main Roster Tour, Bellas

- Above is new video of The Bella Twins revealing that they will be on the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday night. They will be involved in the opener somehow. John Cena will be hosting and The Rock will also be there as he's nominated for the Favorite Movie Actor award for his role in Jumanji.

- The following matches have been announced for the WWE WrestleMania Revenge tour of the UK and Ireland this May:

RAW:

* Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns

* Elias vs. Braun Strowman

* Asuka vs. Nia Jax

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* Titus Worldwide vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar

* Sasha Banks vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley vs. Sonya Deville vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss (Alicia Fox & Mickie James are scheduled instead of Absolution at some events)

* The Revival and Curt Hawkins vs. Goldust, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (Rhyno & Heath Slater are scheduled instead of Gallows & Anderson at some events)

* Tucker vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne (Belfast, May 10th)

* Jordan Devlin vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne (Dublin, May 11th)

* Mark Andrews vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne (Birmingham, May 15th)

* Appearances by Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy, Jason Jordan and Paige.

SmackDown:

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles

* Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE United States Title (listing may have been created before Randy Orton won the title)

* Carmella vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

* The Bludgeon Brothers vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* The New Day vs. Aiden English and Rusev

* Baron Corbin vs. Tye Dillinger

* Lana and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan

* Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable and Mojo Rawley vs. Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Zack Ryder

* WWE NXT Match: Alexander Wolfe vs. Aleister Black

* Wolfgang, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Sam Gradwell, Dan Maloney and James Drake (Liverpool, May 16th)

* Wolfgang, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Tyson T Bone, Saxon Huxley and Joseph Conners (Newcastle, May 17th)

* Wolfgang, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate vs. Sam Gradwell, James Drake and Joseph Conners (Sheffield, May 18th)

- As noted, Ronda Rousey has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today as she and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle prepare to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. WWE tweeted this video of Rousey and fellow Horsewoman Shayna Baszler training together: