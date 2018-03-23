WWE On Young Fan Giving Presentation On Asuka, John Cena & Co-Stars Decode Emojis, WWE Coach At WWN

- Screen Junkies posted this video of John Cena and others from the "Blockers" cast. The group decodes emoji fan questions and more.

- WWN Live announced today that WWE Coach Robbie Brookside will make his first appearance for the company at their WWN Seminar/Tryout on April 4th in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. William Regal often appears at WWN and EVOLVE events but this is the first for his good friend Robbie. WWN announced the following:

NXT Coach Robbie Brookside will be a first-time-ever special guest at the all day WWN Seminar/Tryout on April 4th in New Orleans. Mr. Brookside brings more than 30 years experience. The British technical wrestling legend will give a lecture, teach technique and scout. This WWN Seminar/Tryout will include new lessons on ring entrances and promos.

- WWE has picked up on how a young student covered Asuka for her Women's History Month presentation in school after her father uploaded a clip from the presentation to Twitter. Stephanie McMahon re-tweeted the clip and wrote, "'This is Awesome!' What a wonderful presentation on @WWEAsuka! #WomensHistoryMonth"