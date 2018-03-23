WWE On Young Fan Giving Presentation On Asuka, John Cena & Co-Stars Decode Emojis, WWE Coach At WWN

- Screen Junkies posted this video of John Cena and others from the "Blockers" cast. The group decodes emoji fan questions and more.
- WWN Live announced today that WWE Coach Robbie Brookside will make his first appearance for the company at their WWN Seminar/Tryout on April 4th in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. William Regal often appears at WWN and EVOLVE events but this is the first for his good friend Robbie. WWN announced the following:
NXT Coach Robbie Brookside will be a first-time-ever special guest at the all day WWN Seminar/Tryout on April 4th in New Orleans. Mr. Brookside brings more than 30 years experience. The British technical wrestling legend will give a lecture, teach technique and scout. This WWN Seminar/Tryout will include new lessons on ring entrances and promos.
- WWE has picked up on how a young student covered Asuka for her Women's History Month presentation in school after her father uploaded a clip from the presentation to Twitter. Stephanie McMahon re-tweeted the clip and wrote, "'This is Awesome!' What a wonderful presentation on @WWEAsuka! #WomensHistoryMonth"
As Asuka continues to blaze a trail through WWE history, she's already getting noticed by some of the very people the Women's Evolution is setting out to inspire.
A young WWE fan highlighted The Empress of Tomorrow in her school's Women's History Month presentation, and her dad, a fan named Steve Sauselein, uploaded a clip of her presentation to his Twitter page.
Women's History Presentation on @WWEAsuka @WWE pic.twitter.com/nEL5h4tfwH— Steve Sauselein (@Sauselein) March 19, 2018
Complete with a homemade effigy of the Women's Royal Rumble Match victor, the presentation caught the attention of Asuka, who re-tweeted the post from her own account after it appeared. (So, for that matter, did Stephanie McMahon.) Call it a show of recognition from a current Empress to a future one.