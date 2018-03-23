Lilian Garcia Reacts To WrestleMania Announcement, Who Madusa Wants To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame

- WWE announced earlier today that Lilian Garcia will return as the guest ring announcer for the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Lilian herself commented on the news via social media with the following:

Words can't describe how honored & excited I am to be announcing the 1st ever Wrestlemania Women's Battle Royal! To be back w/ the VERY talented @WWE female Superstars & all of you the @WWEUniverse is priceless! Can't wait to see you all! ?????? https://t.co/AcXjBHVE5N pic.twitter.com/jznUJCPTAh — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) March 23, 2018

- Earlier this week, Madusa asked fans on Twitter which female wrestling figures they would like to see inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — Madusa was inducted in 2015 as Alundra Blayze. Her top choice is former rival Bull Nakano, who beat her for the WWF Women's Championship in November 1994 in Tokyo, Japan.

Madusa's second choice is Leilani Kai, a one-time WWF Women's Champion, or Kai with Judy Martin as The Glamour Girls (together, they won the WWF Women's Tag Team Championship in 1985).

Would you like to see TWO women inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? The first Japanese woman wrestler inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. @bullnakanokeiko #bullnakano2019 And who would be your second choice? — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) March 19, 2018

Madusa would also like to see both Luna Vachon and Miss Elizabeth posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.