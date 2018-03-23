WrestlingInc.com

Lilian Garcia Reacts To WrestleMania Announcement, Who Madusa Wants To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame

By Daniel Pena | March 23, 2018

- WWE announced earlier today that Lilian Garcia will return as the guest ring announcer for the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Lilian herself commented on the news via social media with the following:


- Earlier this week, Madusa asked fans on Twitter which female wrestling figures they would like to see inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — Madusa was inducted in 2015 as Alundra Blayze. Her top choice is former rival Bull Nakano, who beat her for the WWF Women's Championship in November 1994 in Tokyo, Japan.

Madusa's second choice is Leilani Kai, a one-time WWF Women's Champion, or Kai with Judy Martin as The Glamour Girls (together, they won the WWF Women's Tag Team Championship in 1985).


Madusa would also like to see both Luna Vachon and Miss Elizabeth posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save up to 40% off Titles and Memorabilia

Most Popular

Back To Top