Triple H Talks Negotiating With Brock Lesnar For New WWE Deal, Rey Mysterio Updates, WWE MMC

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Week 10 of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz defeat RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman to make it to the finals. Cathy also looks at Sasha Banks and Finn Balor winning the Second Chance fan vote. They will face Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to determine the other spot in the finals.

- Triple H was asked about WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his contract status during an interview with News18 in India. Triple H did not offer a definite answer on Lesnar and his contract, which is set to expire after the match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, but he did indicate that the company is working on re-signing The Beast.

"To be honest I really don't have anything to share in this conversation and we'll see where it goes," Triple H said. "Brock is Brock, he's an interesting guy to be with, makes it challenging which is always wonderful and we're working on it. We'll see where that goes as time goes on."

- We noted before that Rey Mysterio was scheduled to meet with doctors in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday ahead of signing a new contract with WWE. PWInsider confirms that Rey met with WWE doctors but there's no word yet on what happened or if their findings will change the ongoing negotiations with WWE. Rey was pulled from this Sunday's match with Jushin "Thunder" Liger at the New Japan Pro Wrestling event in Long Beach, CA due to the partially torn bicep that he suffered a few weeks back at a Northeast Wrestling indie event. It's been reported that the injury was not going to stop his talks with WWE.

On a related note, we recently covered Roots of Fight's teaser for their upcoming pro wrestling apparel collection, featuring Rey and The Hart Family. Rey tweeted the following on the upcoming release: