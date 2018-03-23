Roman Reigns On If He Wonders Why Fans Boo Him

Roman Reigns was recently a guest on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg. During the interview, Reigns discussed the perceptions of him being privileged.

Reigns is currently the most polarizing superstar in WWE. Fans initially fought against his push to the top of the roster, feeling he wasn't polished enough to be a main-event superstar. There are fans who don't like how the WWE presents him as an invincible hero, similar to how the company presented John Cena. Still, there are a substantial amount of fans who cheer for Reigns. Reigns said he can't give too much thought to where the mixed reaction comes from because he doesn't want to waste time wondering why some people dislike him.

"I think there is a lot of different things you can chalk it up to I'm sure," Reigns said. "In life, everyone wants to see you do good, but not too good, you know what I mean? Once you pass that threshold of doing really well for major success, then I think the questions, possible jealousy come out and that is when negativity starts showing its face, but if you are strong in your convictions and know who you are, you have to be bulletproof to that."

Reigns said he doesn't care about whether the reaction he receives is positive or negative. The main thing that matters is that he gets a strong response, which he does. He said he doesn't let himself get distracted by whether he gets cheered or booed.

"I think it is still a very strong reaction. I have always been that way though. Before anyone knew who I was, I'm either the type of person, which I don't know if it's because of how I carry myself, how I talk, but you either like me or you don't," he said. "There is not much gray area with me. You're either with me, or you don't like me."

