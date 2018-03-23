Impact Wrestling Garners Their Second Largest Audience Of The Year

Thursday's Impact Wrestling episode, featured the reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases as the main event segment, drew 362,000 viewers. This is up 3.4% from last week's 350,000 viewers and is the third best audience for the show in over a year since the beginning of 2017. The final match to air on this week's show saw Kongo Kong defeat Abyss in the return of the Monster's Ball match.

Impact ranked #116 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #119.

College basketball topped the night with almost 10 million viewers across 4 airings.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis edition)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads edition)

March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers

March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers

March 29th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily