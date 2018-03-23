Elias Has WrestleMania Idea For The Rock, John Cena Working One Weekend Live Event, AJ Styles Note

- Elias was recently interviewed by Sky Sports. During the interview, Elias talked about having a singing contest with The Rock at WrestleMania.

"If The Rock wants to Walk With Elias then he's more than welcome to," Elias said. "Keep in mind, The Rock maybe [performed with a guitar] a dozen times on television, but I am doing it on every week, and I'm doing it on the live events where we have hundreds of dates a year. So, if the Rock wants to Walk With Elias, he's welcome to try."

- WWE Champion AJ Styles will be appearing at the World of Wheels Boston tonight from 6pm - 8pm at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center in Boston, MA. You can get more details at this link. As noted, Styles will be returning to the road for this weekend's SmackDown live events on the east coast.

- John Cena is scheduled to work one live event this weekend, Sunday's RAW live event at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. We would appreciate a report for any of this weekend's WWE live events, so if you are attending one, please send us a report by clicking here.