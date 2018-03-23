- Above is the latest episode of WWE Performance Center Workouts with Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes, featuring Roderick Strong putting in work.

- WWE stock was down 0.28% today, closing at $35.82 per share. Today's high was $36.39 and the low was $35.80.

- WWE NXT Superstars "War Machine" Hanson and Raymond Rowe worked their second NXT match at last night's live event in Jacksonville, FL. They defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude. Their debut match came back on March 18th in Sebring, a win over Killian Dain and Marcel Barthel. Below are Twitter photos and videos from last night's show, courtesy of @FLWrestlingFan: