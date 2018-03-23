- Above is the latest episode of WWE Performance Center Workouts with Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes, featuring Roderick Strong putting in work.
- WWE stock was down 0.28% today, closing at $35.82 per share. Today's high was $36.39 and the low was $35.80.
- WWE NXT Superstars "War Machine" Hanson and Raymond Rowe worked their second NXT match at last night's live event in Jacksonville, FL. They defeated Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude. Their debut match came back on March 18th in Sebring, a win over Killian Dain and Marcel Barthel. Below are Twitter photos and videos from last night's show, courtesy of @FLWrestlingFan:
IN RING @WWENXT DEBUT OF WAR MACHINE @WarBeardHanson @RAYMONDxROWE #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/0HMdlKXMEj— FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 23, 2018
"First we're gonna shake your hands. Then we're gonna kick your ass." - @RAYMONDxROWE #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/BbaqW9wVit— FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 23, 2018
M4 - WAR MACHINE (@RAYMONDxROWE and @WarBeardHanson) defeated Eh Nois (@adrianjaoude and @cezarbononi_wwe) w/ @TaynaraContiWWE #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/keaSs6wEei— FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 23, 2018
Poor @adrianjaoude got destroyed by @WarBeardHanson last night at #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/6h0uxJkT2O— FL Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) March 23, 2018