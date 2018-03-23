Triple H On If Undertaker Will Wrestle After WrestleMania, SmackDown Star On Magazine Cover, New Day

- As noted, Triple H was on a call this week with members of the international media. During the call, Triple H was asked if The Undertaker will compete in more WrestleManias after his expected match with John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

"You've seen John Cena calling him out, you've seen that play out on television. Where that goes I'm not sure, where that goes beyond April 8 I don't know," Triple H said, via The Express. "It's kind of a one-day-at-a-time thing and time will tell and we'll see. It really comes down to being up to The Undertaker, what he wants to do anywhere any time and he's earned that right certainly with everything that he has accomplished and everything he's done. He's earned the right to pick his shots, pick his opportunity and really dictate what he wants to do."

- The New Day will be at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, NJ this Saturday at 2pm to sign copies of their new book, The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It.: From WWE's The New Day.

- Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi is on the cover of the latest issue of Rolling Out magazine. You can check out the cover below: