WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Updates, WWE To Air Special On Member Of The New Day, The Bellas Work Out

- Above and below are the day 5 & day 6 videos for The Bella Twins' ten-day BellaBody workout challenge.

- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The episode will focus on Kofi Kingston. Below is the synopsis:

"It's been a wild ride throughout Kofi Kingston's WWE career, as captured in these snapshots from the good, the bad, and the booty!"

- Below is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the Greatest Royal Rumble event that will take place on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event will feature all main roster titles being on the line except for the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title. The show will then be headlined by a 50-man Royal Rumble match. WWE has officially announced Triple H, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and main roster Superstars for the event but as noted, they have had talks with other stars such as Chris Jericho and The Undertaker about appearing. Word is that the company is looking to load up the event because they are making big money to produce what will be the first event under a new deal with the Saudis. We noted earlier this week how WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross may be calling the action for the WWE Network, and how Lawler may be working the Rumble.

We also noted this week that the event will air live on TV in Saudi Arabia and live on Sky in the UK. It will also air ont he WWE Network, likely live as well. The Main Event network in Australia released this promo that reveals they will show the event on April 28th, the next day due to the time difference.