Ronda Rousey - WWE PC Training Video, Cedric Alexander Talks HHH Moment & WrestleMania, Xavier Woods

- Above is the latest UpUpDownDown Video Blog with footage of Xavier Woods getting hands-on with cloud-gaming service Shadow while attending the recent Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

- The WWE website recently did a lengthy piece on Cedric Alexander to look at his journey to WrestleMania 34. Cedric will be facing Mustafa Ali in the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament.

"When we walked back through the curtain [Triple H] kept shaking my hand and congratulating me, [telling me] this was my moment," Cedric recalled when asked about fans chanting for him to be signed following the Cruiserweight Classic loss to Kota Ibushi in 2016. "And then, right before he went back to the production area, he grabbed me by the head and said welcome to the family."

Cedric also said he's been looking at the Cruiserweight Title tournament as a chance to go back and win the tournament that he should've won in 2016, the CWC. He got emotional when talking about what competing at WrestleMania will mean for his family and his career.

"Even if this is the one and only WrestleMania I have, it's still gonna mean I was on The Show of Shows and that I can put my name in the hat with some of the greatest Superstars of all time," Cedric said. "I intend to make my moment. And to have my family there, it's surreal. It's one thing when I'm a kid to have my mom saying, 'Oh, baby, you're gonna be great,' but to really sit back and go, 'Oh, man, my mom was right, I'm going to WrestleMania.' I'm going to perform in front of her, my daughter, my fiancée … it's something you really can't put into words. You almost think it's too good to be true, but it is true. It's scheduled. It's happening."

- As noted, Ronda Rousey was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier today, with Shayna Baszler and others. Below is the full set of clips from today's session. There was a 4th clip of Rousey working the bags but it was deleted for some reason.