UFC Superstar Paige VanZant Ready To Work For WWE If The Opportunity Arises

UFC Flyweight Paige VanZant has rekindled her interest in joining WWE. After a dominating 7-2 record, VanZant has lost her last two MMA fights to Michelle Waterson and Jessica-Rose Clark, losing to Waterson in the first round via rear-naked choke. As a result, that made her current UFC record 4-3. VanZant has also become a pop culture celebrity, as she was a part of the Dancing with the Stars series in 2016. She finished the runner-up of the entire competition.

In 2016, FOX Sports confirmed that WWE reached out to VanZant to be involved at SummerSlam of that year. He also confirmed her interest during a 2016 interview with Sports Illustrated.

"We heard a little bit from them," said VanZant. "They're someone I'd love to partner with and work with, they're a great organization. I'm a huge fan of WWE, and I definitely want to keep them close. Eventually, it's still something I would love to do."

VanZant also voiced her interest during a January 2018 interview with TMZ Sports, after rumors of Ronda Rousey appearing at the Royal Rumble.

"Yes. That is definitely something that I'm interested in," said VanZant. "I love the WWE. I think that I would for sure be a good WWE Diva. We'll see if that opportunity comes. I would definitely go for it, if they come knocking on my door, I'm taking it. I love WWE, I would love it. I have the personality for it. Yeah, when the time is right."

VanZant has once expressed this interest to compete in the WWE, as she expressed during a recent interview while in London for UFC Fight Night 127.

"I'm a fighter first and foremost, but if the opportunity ever came knocking, I'm not one to turn opportunities down," said VanZant, via MMA Junkie. "I think it's an amazing organization, and I'd definitely love to work with them."

Despite being 1-3 in the last four fights, with a two-fight losing streak, VanZant is confident that she can rebound and become a threat inside the Octagon once again. With WWE showing interest in signing VanZant, who turns 24 on March 26, she is keeping her options open for life outside of MMA, similar to Rousey.

Source: MMA Junkie