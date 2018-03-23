John Cena Doesn't Get Why WWE Stars Would Go To UFC, Says Conor McGregor Would Put Him Out Of Work

John Cena was recently interviewed by Entertainmentie to promote his new film Blockers. Cena talked about how it was fun having a comedy role, and he was willing to be the butt of the joke in the movie.

Ronda Rousey, who will be teaming with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania, was also addressed in the interview. Cena agreed that Rousey is doing very well transitioning from UFC to WWE, and was asked who from the WWE would transition over to the UFC well.

"I don't know why they would want to," said Cena. "I guess I'm just a sucker for what we do. I mean. you look at an individual like Brock [Lesnar], and I think he is really drawn to what the Octagon offers, but I more like what we do. Because I'm sitting here talking with you about a story. We tell stories in WWE, and that's what I like the most. So, I can't put myself in the shoes of like, 'I would want to go do this in the Octagon.'"

Cena also commented on how Conor McGregor would do if he transitioned to the WWE.

"He would do fantastic," said Cena. "He'd put me out of work. He gets the entertainment aspect of sport, and I think he gets it as good or better than anyone else. The way he promoted the fight against [Floyd] Mayweather; that's what we do, and he did it as good or better than us. So I hope one day, if you're out there watching, and you want to come to WWE, he would be a fantastic WWE superstar, but then again, that's out of my hands."

He also admits that he does not listen to music while working out or before a match. You can hear the full interview above.

