WWE Star On Incident During Flight, Natalya Reveals Details On Special WrestleMania 34 Gear, Cesaro

- RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro battles Xavier Woods in his latest "Clash With Cesaro" episode from Woods' UpUpDownDown channel, seen above.

- The latest Calgary Sun column from Natalya is now online at this link, discussing WrestleMania memories. Natalya revealed that she last flew her sisters and her family into the biggest show of the year for WrestleMania XXX in 2014, also held in New Orleans, but she will be flying them in this year and hopes her dad Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart can catch up with some of his old friends such as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who will also be there.

Natalya wrote the following on competing in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and revealed details on her special ring gear:

I'm also excited to be a part of the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. This year, there are several women's matches on the card, which is a testament to WWE's women's evolution. I can't wait to compete in a match with some of the very best women competitors in the world and walk down the ramp in front of a stadium full of people who share my same passion. Wait until you see my ring gear, made by the same seamstress who made every single outfit my dad ever wore at WrestleMania. Let's just say the catsuit I'll be wearing in New Orleans could rival Beyoncé's most fashionable pieces. And I'll give you a little inside information — I'll be rocking more than 5,000 pink and black Swarovski crystals! After all, it is WrestleMania, where in the words of Rihanna, you've got to "shine bright like a diamond." I can't wait to take hundreds of selfies with my fans, friends, family and co-workers, and capture every moment of performing and competing on the grandest stage of them all. The best feeling will be hugging my dad after my WrestleMania match and celebrating, New Orleans style! If you see us, please stop us for selfie!

- Karl Anderson tweeted the following today and indicated that he had an incident during an Air Canada flight. The Air Canada website shows that this flight left Cincinnati, OH earlier this morning shortly before 10am and landed in Toronto, Ontario Canada around 11am.