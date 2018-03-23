Rare Vader Vs. Justin Credible Indie Video, Fans On Bray Wyatt's Status, John Cena - Nick Rehearsals

- Title Match Wrestling recently released this clip from a Justin Credible vs. Vader match from Pro Wrestling Syndicate's WrestleBowl 2013 event in Rahway, NJ. The Insane Clown Posse appears as the commissioners and sanction the match. Vader was the surprise opponent for Credible that night.

As Daniel noted before, the legendary Vader, age 62, revealed on Twitter this week that he will be undergoing open heart surgery on Monday in Dallas, TX. He noted back on March 12th that he was to undergo surgery the next day but it's unclear whether that operation was delayed until next week or if this is another surgery. The former World Heavyweight Champion first revealed in November 2016 that he had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure due to his pro wrestling and football careers. Vader also said then that he had visited both doctors and they told him he had just 2 years to live.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Matt Hardy's "deletion" was the last we will see of Bray Wyatt. As of this writing,68% voted, "No. The Reaper of Souls will return somehow, possibly reincarnated as a giraffe." The rest went with, "Yes! Didn't you see The Ultimate Deletion!? He's gone!"

- John Cena has been busy with rehearsals for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, which take place on Saturday night from The Forum in Inglewood, California. The show will air live on Nick at 8pm EST. As noted, The Bella Twins and The Rock will also be in attendance. Cena posted a video and photos from the set on Friday, as seen below:

Have you ever seen so many blimps?! See these AND MORE tomorrow on @Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards! #KCA2018 pic.twitter.com/X3DPdgk5Gx — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 23, 2018