WWE Live Event Results From Toronto (3/23): Six-Man Main Event, Braun Strowman, Cruiserweights, More

Thanks to Luis Neely for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

* Braun Strowman defeated Elias

* Kalisto and Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

* Asuka defeated Sonya Deville

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley. Bliss and Mickie James attacked Bayley after the match until Nia Jax made the save

* The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro retained over Apollo and Titus O'Neil

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel