WWE Live Event Results From Toronto (3/23): Six-Man Main Event, Braun Strowman, Cruiserweights, More

Thanks to Luis Neely for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:
* Braun Strowman defeated Elias
* Kalisto and Gran Metalik defeated Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari
* Asuka defeated Sonya Deville
* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley. Bliss and Mickie James attacked Bayley after the match until Nia Jax made the save
* The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
* RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro retained over Apollo and Titus O'Neil
* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel