DDP Talks Being Surprised By Jeff Jarrett's WWE HOF Induction Because Of Past Heat, Bam Bam Bigelow

'Diamond' Dallas Page recently stopped by 317 Gimmick Street for a surprise visit with fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Steve Austin. Among other things, Page shared his thoughts on the 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame class.

On the subject of Bill Goldberg's WWE Hall Of Fame induction, Page pointed out that Goldberg was some valuable to WCW in its heyday. 'DDP went on to credit current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for Goldberg's most recent WWE run.

"I love it. I love it. Think about what he did for the business [of professional wrestling] when we were alive and kicking. I mean, he was the man for us. Yeah, he was super, super, super hot. And for him to come back and actually get that run at the end at 50 [years young], and I thought the way they built that, you really have to give props huge to Lesnar because, just being the badass that he is, he did the business all the way through. And I thought the match they delivered at 'Mania last year, I thought was the best five or six-minute match I might ever seen! I thought it was tremendous."

With respect to the WWE HOF induction of The Dudley Boyz, Page suggested that Bubba Ray and D-Von found success everywhere they went.

"They had some great matches in ECW, but coming right over to the WWE, I thought their transition was awesome, man. And when they left and went to TNA for a while, they got over strong there. And Bubs, he made a rank for himself as a single's competitor and coming right back with the Dudleys full circle."

During the conversation, Page expressed his hope that Bam Bam Bigelow will be inducted into the WWE HOF this year. According to 'Mr. Self High-Five', he knew Bigelow as a 16 year old biker.

"The one thing I'm really excited about, and [Austin] tell me if I'm wrong or not, but I heard that my man, Bam Bam. Is that a fact yet?" Page prefaced. "I don't know that or not, but if that's a fact, I've known Bam Bam since he was 16 years old. I used to run a club in Asbury Park [New Jersey] called Club Xanadu and Bammer would come in there and back then, he was in high school wrestling and he had already shaved his head. And in the summertimes, he was running when he was 17 with a pack called The Breed and they were a biker gang. And Bammer was always a super cool guy, easy to get along with. And he would come walking into a club that was kind of dressy with a couple of The Breed with him and I'd come strolling up behind him, put my arm around him, and go, 'hey, Bammer,' because 18 to drink, but he's 17, but nobody's going to [question his age] - he looked like he was 22, I'd put my arm around him, I'd go, 'no trouble in here tonight right, Bammer?' 'Oh no, Page, we won't cause [any] trouble here!' And I was like, 'thanks, bro. Keep it clean.'"

Apparently, the teenage Bigelow told Page of his desire to become a professional wrestler.

"He'd come by, maybe he was 18 by the time, 19, and now he starts talking about wrestling and I said, 'you know, I tried it a few years back' because at that time, I was 24. I tried it when I was 22. I had a few matches. I was the s--ts and I thought I might hurt my knee. I was running clubs. I was like, 'I guess my dream was not going to happen.' But he's telling me how he wants to be in wrestling and he's going to do it. I was like, 'man, just follow your dreams - just go for it'. And then, I don't know how long [it was] after that I was flipping the channels and I got to WCCW because he was there, right? He was down there in Dallas [Texas], right?" Page said, "wherever he was, it was on, like VHF TV because I was, like, turning the channels and s--t back then and I said, 'oh my God! He [has] made it!' He was totally wrestling and it was on whatever small TV station I happened to get in Jersey! And it wasn't a year later, maybe two max, boom! He's doing stuff in WWE. He's doing stuff with [Scott] Hall."

'DDP' indicated that he was "pleasantly surprised" about 'Double J' Jeff Jarrett's WWE HOF induction.

"Oh, man! I was happy about that. I was pleasantly surprised that that happened because there was a little thing that went down years ago and I don't know any of the details, but I know it came with a little bit of heat. I don't know. I heard there was a little bit of heat on that side. I don't know what it was [about]." Page continued, "I was so glad to see him go it, man. I text him all the time. Not all the time, but we text because he's on the program and he's good with it. And I mean, that guy has some stories."

BANG! If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Source: The Steve Austin Show