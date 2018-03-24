NJPW Strong Style Evolved will take place this Sunday from the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. The show will feature Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi taking on The Young Bucks. Also, IWGP US Champion Jay White will defend his title against Hangman Page. Join us for complete live coverage beginning at 8pm ET! Below is the final card:

* Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi vs. The Young Bucks

* Jay White (c) vs. Hangman Page (IWGP US Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki

* Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, Dragon Lee, and Rysuke Taguchi vs. SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

* Chuck Taylor and Toru Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer

* Gedo and Hirooki Goto vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* Roppongi 3K and Rocky Romero vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky

The show will air live on AXS TV at 8PM ET for those in the U.S. while international audiences can watch it live on NJPW World. Those in the US can also check it out on NJPW World on VOD after the event airs.