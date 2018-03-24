WrestleMania 34 is just over two weeks away and the card looks to be just about finalized. Today's question is simply, which match would you like to see close out WWE's biggest show of the year? Above, CSR (shown exclusively on Wrestling Inc.) featured Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg discussing what match they think should be in the main event.

Below is the full card of confirmed and expected matches:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Charlotte (c) vs. Asuka

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Braun Strowman and TBD

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal

EXPECTED MATCHES

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

