WrestleMania 34 is just over two weeks away and the card looks to be just about finalized. Today's question is simply, which match would you like to see close out WWE's biggest show of the year? Above, CSR (shown exclusively on Wrestling Inc.) featured Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg discussing what match they think should be in the main event.

Below is the full card of confirmed and expected matches:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Charlotte (c) vs. Asuka

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Braun Strowman and TBD

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal

EXPECTED MATCHES

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Post-WrestleMania 34 WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, Backstage Update On Samoa Joe's Return
See Also
Post-WrestleMania 34 WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, Backstage Update On Samoa Joe's Return

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7 and WrestleMania 34 on April 8.