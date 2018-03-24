WrestleMania 34 is just over two weeks away and the card looks to be just about finalized. Today's question is simply, which match would you like to see close out WWE's biggest show of the year? Above, CSR (shown exclusively on Wrestling Inc.) featured Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg discussing what match they think should be in the main event.
Below is the full card of confirmed and expected matches:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Charlotte (c) vs. Asuka
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax
Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
The Miz (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Randy Orton (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Cesaro and Sheamus (c) vs. Braun Strowman and TBD
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali
Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal
EXPECTED MATCHES
SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7 and WrestleMania 34 on April 8.