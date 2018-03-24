The Young Bucks On The Original Bullet Club 'Leader Vs. Leader' Story

The Young Bucks spoke with ESPN before their upcoming match against Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi at NJPW Strong Style Evolved this Sunday. Will have have live coverage of the event beginning at 8pm ET. Here are some of the highlights:

Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega building their characters so fans get more invested:

Matt Jackson: "They have so much passion for wrestling. Cody is a guy who's never off. He's always on. He's always thinking about wrestling. Kenny's the same. He's very passionate about the business. They think of everything outside of just wrestling matches. They think of building characters so they're real. Like real-life things you can reach out, touch and grab. It's not just, 'Here's a match.' It's, 'Here's a person.' And Kenny will build that person from the ground up, and so will Cody. People are so attached to these characters because they're real. Because there are elements of what Kenny is in real life in there and same with Cody. Cody's just the perfect bad guy and Kenny's the perfect good guy. I think that's why it works so well."

The original "Alpha Male vs. Alpha Male" Bullet Club story:

Nick Jackson: "It was supposed to be Kenny and Adam Cole, to be honest. That was the first original BC split that we pictured. But Adam left to WWE, so we're like, 'Man, we need to do it, but who could we do it with?'"

Matt Jackson: "God, Cody's the perfect foil for Kenny. I love Adam and he's awesome, but I feel like Cody's character -- the way he plays the villain and the bad guy is such a great contrast to the way Kenny is a good guy -- so the two are just so perfect when they're onscreen together. When Cody's doing his manipulation."

Wanting to have matches within the group and the difficulty of doing that:

Matt Jackson: "We helped to make the match happen, us and Kenny. We've always just selfishly wanted to do the match. Before all this stuff happened, we're like, 'How are we ever gonna wrestle you? It won't make any sense. Well, I guess we're going to have to do an entire angle just so we can have this match.' Literally that's a reason for why we're doing what we're doing right now with this story, so we could have these matches. Like, 'Man, we've always wanted to wrestle each other; it's really difficult, though, because we're all a group. Well, let's do something different. Let's do a multilayered, soap-opera storyline that is sort of like a HBO series. In doing so, you get a dream match out of it.'"

The Young Bucks also discussed more about the Bullet Club. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.