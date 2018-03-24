John Cena Plays 'You Laugh You Lose' Game (Video), New WWE Photo Shoot, Dream MMC Pairs

- Above, John Cena appeared on the All Def Digital YouTube channel to play "You Laugh, You Lose." Each team told "Dad Jokes" and if the other person laughed, that would score one point. Cena's team ended up winning the game.

- According to WWE Network News, the latest WWE Photo Shoot will feature Kofi Kingston looking back on his WWE career. It will air right after this Monday's Raw on the WWE Network.

- WWE ran an article on "10 dream Mixed Match Challenge pairs we wish we could see." The collection included: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Paige, Goldberg and Asuka, Bret Hart and Becky Lynch, and finally, Roman Reigns and Trish Stratus.