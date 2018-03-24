Alexa Bliss On Standing Out At WrestleMania, Who She Wants To Face From NXT, Evolving Her Character

Alexa Bliss spoke with SportsNet on her WrestleMania match against Nia Jax, changing up her character, and who she wants to take on from NXT. Here are some of the highlights:

Constantly evolving her character:

"I feel like you have to constantly evolve because if you're not changing, the audience gets bored. Everyone has a really short attention span nowadays with social media, our phones. Even me, I can't go without touching my phone every five minutes. My mentally for my character is you have to be first, better, or different. I know that I'm not the best at everything, in fact I'm not the best at a lot of things, so I'm going to be different or I'm going to be the first one to do it. You have to constantly change and evolve because people get bored. Look at The Undertaker, he's evolved so many times. Stone Cold (Steve Austin), even though he's seems like same person, he's evolved so much attitude-wise, the way he would cut his promos. Everyone evolves. Triple H, John Cena … it's [constantly evolving]. You have to change. You have to evolve yourself to make yourself interesting and to make yourself stay interesting."

Standing out at WrestleMania in her match with Nia Jax:

"I feel like with our match, it's going to be the story. People are going to be invested in the story that we tell, not the moves that we try to do or the things that we try to put together. People know we're best friends, people know we've had issues, so they want to see us go in there and physically and emotionally beat each other up."

See Also Alexa Bliss Reveals The One Moment That Helped Her Become An Obnoxious Heel

Who she wants to face from NXT:

"[NXT Women's Champion] Ember Moon. I'm a big fan of Ember. I spent some time with her in NXT. She's a great person and I really respect her story. She had [multiple] WWE tryouts before she actually got signed. She's really great to work with and I would to have a match with her."

Bliss also discussed winning championships and ring psychology. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.