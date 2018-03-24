Cody Rhodes Comments On Greatest Match Ever, ROH Masters Of The Craft Matches Announced, NJPW

- Above are highlights from the final NJPW New Japan Cup show featuring Zack Sabre Jr. defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals. Sabre Jr. will now take on IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis on April 1. That show will air live on NJPW at 3am ET.

- ROH announced three matches for their upcoming live event, Masters of the Craft (April 15 in Columbus, Ohio). Jay Lethal will face Jonathan Gresham while Cody will take on Matt Taven in a "First Blood" match. There will also be a Defy or Deny match between Marty Scurll, Punishment Martinez, Beer City Bruiser, and ROH World Champion Dalton Castle. Castle will defend his title against Scurll at ROH Supercard of Honor XII on April 7, so one of them will be champion when this match comes along. Defy or Deny is an elimination match where if the World Champion wins, whomever is last eliminated cannot challenge for the World Championship as long as that person is still the champion. Should one of the three wrestlers who are not the champion win, they receive a future ROH World Championship shot.

- During a Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked Cody if Bret Hart vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 is the best match ever. Rhodes responded, "The best match ever is Hogan/Rock [WrestleMania 18]. When I ask my friends their all time favorite, if they say anything else...I can determine they haven't grasped what wrestling is yet."

#KissTheRing Bret Hart Vs Steve Austin Mania 13. Best ever? — Jimmy Jeloant (@AllEyeNeedIsU) March 24, 2018