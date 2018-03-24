WrestlingInc.com

How Old Is The Undertaker Today?, Kofi Kingston Talks Daniel Bryan, Incredible WrestleMania Returns

By Joshua Gagnon | March 24, 2018

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring WrestleMania's memorable returns. The group includes: John Cena helping out The Rock, Miss Elizabeth clearing away Sherri Martel from "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and The Hardys making a surprise return at last year's show.

- Kofi Kingston spoke briefly with Sports Illustrated and gave his thoughts about Daniel Bryan getting cleared to return to a WWE ring. Kingston called it great news for someone who loves being in the ring.

"When it comes to wrestling, Daniel Bryan is just so passionate about being here," Kingston said. "This is great news. Him being around as the GM and backstage, I know he loved that, but you can just see it in his eyes and you can feel how he wants to be in the ring. The fact that he can now safely compete is awesome for him. I'm really, really happy for him."

- Today, The Undertaker turns 53 years old. While not officially confirmed yet, Undertaker is expected to take on John Cena at this year's WrestleMania. Other birthdays today include: Epico (36), Barry Horowitz (58), Christopher Daniels (47), and Jack Swagger (36).

