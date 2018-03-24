Jim Ross Says Charlotte Is The 'Hulk Hogan Of Women's Wrestling'

Jim Ross spoke to Bleacher Report on NJPW's expansion into the U.S., Charlotte, WWE signing Ronda Rousey, and AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania. Here are some of the highlights:

NJPW expanding its presence in the US:

"The key to it is talent and television. In that order. Talent is everything. ... You can't grow that brand to the level they want to grow it in North America off the New Japan World digital channel. It won't work. You're not there yet."

Charlotte Flair:

"Charlotte Flair is the Hulk Hogan of women's wrestling. She's the present and the future."

WWE signing Ronda Rousey:

"It was just a brilliant move by WWE to sign Ronda Rousey. I've had people stop in airports when I'm wearing my black hat to say 'hi.' Now they want to talk about what I think about Ronda Rousey signing with WWE. That's worth a lot of money, man."

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura:

"They have incredible, incredible chemistry. I have extremely high expectations for that. I hope people come out of that and say, 'My God, I didn't know Nakamura was that good. I didn't know Nakamura is that physical.' AJ Styles, in my view, is the top in-ring performer in the business right now."

Ross also talked about his book and more on NJPW. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.