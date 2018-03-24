Brock Lesnar Vs. Triple H Full Match, Miz Rips On Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa Taunts Johnny Gargano

- Above is Brock Lesnar and Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 29 that featured Shawn Michaels and Paul Heyman at ringside. The finish came when Triple H clocked Lesnar in the head with a sledgehammer and gave him a pedigree on the steps for the pinfall victory.

- At yesterday's WWE live event in Toronto, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and The Miztourage lost to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor in a six-man tag match. Before that, Miz called out some fans for wearing Finn Balor's "terrible shirt" and referred to his upcoming WrestleMania opponent as "Bingo Hall" Balor. Miz will be defending the IC title against Balor and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 34.

- Tommaso Ciampa noted how his Saturday mornings as a kid would involve cartoons, milk, and cookies. Today, it's a protein shake and watching his former tag partner Johnny Gargano get smacked by a ladder over and over again. On this week's NXT, Gargano dressed as a fan in a mask and attacked Ciampa before security took him out of the building. As noted, Gargano lost in a "Title vs. Career" match against Andrade "Cien" Almas and is no longer supposed to be in NXT.