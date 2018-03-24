ROH Episode 339 Recap: Coast To Coast In Action, The Kingdom & So Cal Uncensored Vs. Bullet Club

A video package hyping tonight's main event is shown to open the show.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) and Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) make their entrances. Beer City Bruiser (with Brian Milonas) has joined the commentary team.

The Dawgs (Rhett Titus & Will Ferrara) vs. Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG)

Titus and LSG start the match. They exchange wrist locks. Titus strikes LSG in the face. Titus hits a shoulder block on LSG. Titus powerslams LSG. Ferrara tags himself in. LSG dropkicks Ferrara. LSG sends Ferrara into the corner. LSG drives his shoulder into Ferrara. Ali tags in. Ali hits a snapmare on Ferrara. Ali hits a drive-by dropkick on Ferrara before pinning him for a two count. LSG is tagged back in. LSG and Ali slam Ferrara to the mat. LSG pins Ferrara for a two count. Ferrara drives his hip into LSG. Ali eventually hits a Back-Drop on Titus onto Ferrara. Ali clotheslines Ferrara out of the ring. LSG hits a Senton off the top turnbuckle onto Titus at ringside. Ali slams Ferrara to the mat. LSG hits a Double Underhook Bomb on Ferrara. Ali hits a Splash from off the top rope on Ferrara. Ali pins Ferrara for the win.

Winners: Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG)

Brian Milonas and Beer City Bruiser attack Ali and LSG after the match. Bruiser sends LSG out of the ring after the match. Milonas sends Ali into a cross-body from Bruiser. Milonas hits a Back Senton on Ali.

Marty Scurll is shown backstage. Scurll congratulates ROH World Champion Dalton Castle on recently defeating Jay Lethal. Scurll talks about how every fairytale needs a villain. Scurll says that at Supercard Of Honor, he will become World Champion.

ROH World Champion Dalton Castle is shown backstage. Castle talks about the World Title belonging to him and how there is no way that Marty Scurll will walk away with his World Championship.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana throw to a Women Of Honor Tournament match that was taped in Osaka, Japan featuring Mayu Iwatani defeating HZK at a recent Stardom event.

So Cal Uncensored's The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Franke Kazarian) and The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) make their entrances. Bullet Club's Marty Scurll, Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) make their entrance. Bullet Club's Cody makes his own entrance (accompanied by Brandi Rhodes and Bury The Bear).

Bullet Club (Cody, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) & The Addiction (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels)

Daniels, Kazarian, O'Ryan, Marseglia and Taven surround the ring. Superkicks to all of them from Bullet Club. Matt dropkicks Marseglia. Scurll kicks Kazarian. Nick hits a springboard dropkick on Daniels. Page hits a Shooting Star Press from off the apron onto O'Ryan at ringside. Cody hits a Forward Plancha from the top turnbuckle on all three members of The Kingdom. Late in the match, Cody, Matt, Nick, Page and Scurll all simultaneously superkick Kazarian. Cody, Matt and Nick hit simultaneous suicide dives to the outside. Daniels hits a Springboard Moonsault on Scurll, Cody and Nick at ringside. Page hits a moonsault from off the top turnbuckle to the outside to take out everyone. Taven hits a Dive over the top rope onto everyone at ringside. Bury The Bear goes to the top rope and hits a Twisted Plancha onto everyone at ringside. Cody runs towards Marseglia in the ring, Marseglia gets his knee up. Daniels distracts the referee as Scorpio Sky runs down to the ring. Sky goes to the top rope. Cody dodges a dropkick from the top rope as Sky inadvertently connects with Marseglia. Cody sends Sky out of the ring. Cody hits Cross Rhodes on Marseglia. Cody pins Marseglia for the win.

Winners: Bullet Club (Cody, Marty Scurll, Adam Page, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

The Kingdom and So Cal Uncensored begin to brawl as the show comes to a close.

