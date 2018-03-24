Another UFC Fighter Says He's Interested In Joining WWE

Over the past couple of years, the cross-defecting from UFC to WWE, and vice versa, has been quite the topic. After announcing his retirement from UFC, Brock Lesnar decided to return to the Octagon on July 9, 2016. Although Lesnar defeated Mark Hunt in this fight, he would later be hit with a policy violation. As a result, Lesnar was suspended for a year, and his fight was overturned to a no contest.

CM Punk also decided to step inside the Octagon, but his first fight was not successful. Punk lost to Mickey Gall via submission to a rear-naked choke in the first round. Nearly two years later, the former WWE Champion is deciding to fight again, as it looks like he will be competing against Mike Jackson at UFC 225 on June 9th in his hometown of Chicago.

Along with Ronda Rousey officially making her WWE debut following the Women's Royal Rumble, both Conor McGregor and Paige VanZant have been two names that WWE has shown a high level of interest in.

See Also UFC Superstar Paige VanZant Ready To Work For WWE If The Opportunity Arises

Another name who is interested in joining WWE is undefeated UFC Heavyweight Arjan Bhullar. Bhullar, who is 7-0 in MMA competition, made his UFC debut at UFC 215 with a win vs. Luis Henrique via unanimous decision. In an interview FloCombat's Top Turtle MMA podcast, Bhullar stated that he would not mind getting in the ring with his friend Jinder Mahal. Mahal was supposed to accompany Bhullar at UFC 215, but could not, due to the hurricane.

"Down the road, anything can happen. I would love to be able to dip into [WWE]," said Bhullar.

A longtime wrestling fan, Bhullar also revealed that he was close to signing a WWE contract years ago.

"I actually had that opportunity to go to the [WWE] development system down in Florida after the Olympics and before I committed to this MMA journey I'm on," said Bhullar. "You have to have passion for that to be able to do it day in and day out."

Bhullar's next MMA fight will be at the UFC on Fox 29 card in Glendale, Arizona, as he is facing Adam Wieczorek on April 14.

Source: FloCombat