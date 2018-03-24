Bray Wyatt Not Deleted Yet (Video), John Cena On If He Would Get In The Ring With Conor McGregor

- John Cena joined social entertainment publisher The Hook on the junket for his upcoming movie, Blockers. During the interview, Cena was asked if he would step in a WWE ring with UFC Superstar Conor McGregor.

"Would I ever be up for getting in a ring with Conor McGregor? Absolutely, but that would mean he would have to be up for getting in a WWE ring, so let's not put the cart before the horse ladies and gents," Cena said. "Let's see what Mr McGregor wants to do and then figure it out from there. I'm not the one to hand out invites. I don't do that. That's not in my job description, that's gonna be up to him."

- Bray Wyatt hasn't been "deleted" after all, at least not yet. Wyatt appeared at last night's RAW live event in Toronto and attacked Kalisto and Gran Metalik after their match and then cut a promo. Later, Wyatt attacked Rhyno and Slater after their match with The Revival. Matt Hardy came out this time and cut a promo, telling Wyatt that he needed to change. This led to Hardy leading the crowd in a "change" chant. Hardy and Wyatt then briefly brawled, which resulted in Hardy hitting Wyatt with a Twist of Fate to end the segment. Wrestling Inc. reader Migs Alonzo passed along the video below of the segment:

Migs Alonzo contributed to this article.