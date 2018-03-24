Mickie James Wonders If Nia Jax Is Stalking Her, John Cena Theme Played In New Orleans, Bella Twins

- Above is Day 6 of the BellaBody Ten Day Challenge. Nikki and Brie work on their triceps and cardio in this episode.

- To help promote WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans the entrance themes of John Cena, Bobby Roode, Charlotte, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Shinsuke Nakamura are played by The Soul Rebels. The group walked through the city streets playing each song, which you can check out in the video below.

New Orleans is gearing up for #WrestleMania 34 as the @soulrebels surprise everyone with an impromptu performance of @WWE theme songs! pic.twitter.com/uyXPMeCos9 — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2018

- On this past week's Raw, Nia Jax made her presence felt by bowling over Mickie James as she tried to get her hands on WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Jax and Bliss will meet at WrestleMania 34 for the title. On Twitter, James looked to be avoiding Jax, despite them going to the same locations and wondered if Jax was stalking her (while also referencing her old storyline with Trish Stratus). Jax responded she just wants to "talk."

Toronto Bound! — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) March 23, 2018