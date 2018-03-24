Jimmy Jacobs Says He's Making More Money Now Than Ever

During a media call Jimmy Jacobs spoke on numerous topics surrounding his firing from WWE and how he decided to go with Impact Wrestling shortly after. Jacobs said Impact was the right fit for him and his talents.

"I absolutely did have offers from others. I talked to ROH about going back there but I have been there for a lot of years," Jacobs said. "I wanted to do something new, I had a conversation with Scott D'Amore and Sonjay Dutt on the phone about different things at Impact and it just seemed like a nice fit. So my first time in Ottawa [at Bound for Glory] was a test run to see how the fit was. We are in a rebuilding phase and they needed somebody who could wear a lot of hats and do a lot of different things and I had experience in all those things. It was a nice week in Ottawa and solidified that Impact was the direction that I wanted to go."

Back in October, Jacobs was released from WWE after taking a photo with the "invading" Bullet Club that filmed some footage outside of where Raw was taking place. Ultimately, it may have been for the best as Jacobs says he now has more freedom to do what he wants in wrestling.

"I felt so restricted for two and a half years [in WWE] and so coming in now with the freedom to grow where I want to and do what I am best suited for," Jacobs said. "I feel like that wasn't an opportunity I had at the last company I worked for."

Thanks to being in the WWE bubble for over two years, Jacobs didn't realize how big the market was on the indies and says he's making more money now than ever before.

"When I got fired from the WWE, I was in the WWE bubble. So when I got fired people kept telling me that the independents was booming, but I didn't know about it," Jacobs responded. "Sami Callihan called me up straight away and introduced me to promoters and stuff and it's brilliant. There is more awesome wrestling going on now than ever before. So much great talent and it's great to still wrestle on independents and work at Impact as well and there are some guys I get to work with that I would love to bring to Impact. I'm making more money than I ever have before in my life so I am not mad at it."

On-screen, Jacobs is currently managing Kongo Kong in Impact Wrestling.

You can check out more of Jacobs' comments by clicking here (H/T Mirror).