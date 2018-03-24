Triple H Says Details For Greatest Royal Rumble Event Are Not Yet Finalized

As reported, WWE is scheduling the "Greatest Royal Rumble" event at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, April 27. The event will feature seven championship matches, and is promoting appearances by The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bray Wyatt.

Despite WWE promoting this star-studded event following a partnership with Turki Al Sheikh and Vince McMahon, the company admits that the details have not been established yet. CBS Sports' In This Corner podcast had an opportunity to discuss this topic with Triple H, and he admitted that there are still details that have yet to be finalized.

"I think we are still kind of exploring the options on it," said Triple H. "It's a little bit of a work in progress. This event sort of came together very, very quickly. It's three weeks after WrestleMania, which you can imagine putting on a week-long spectacle of that nature and following it up three weeks later in Saudi Arabia with a stadium show takes some logistic work.

"We are still working through the process, and I think you'll see some announcements coming up here as we continue to get further in the card, what the show is and all of that. I think you'll see announcements of the how, where and when."

The partnership from WWE stems from the company supporting the Saudi Arabian social and economic reform program "Vision 2030." On February 28, Turki Al Sheikh, who is the Chairman of the Saudi General Sports Authority, posted a tweet of himself along with Vince McMahon and Triple H to show the confirmation of the partnership. Since then, WWE has formulated the Greatest Royal Rumble concept, using superstars from both brands to put together an event to show the solidarity of their partnership.

However, the company has yet to put together details of the event, and as Triple H admitted, is still working through the creative process. In addition to the 50-man Royal Rumble event, which is the biggest Royal Rumble in company history, the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship and Cruiserweight Championship will all be defended. WWE will also be airing the event on the Network.

Source: CBS Sports