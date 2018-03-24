WWE Possibly Signing Current Impact Wrestling Star And Top Independent Talent

WWE could be signing two big independent names, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Those names are Garza, Jr., and Ultimo Ninja.

Although only 25, Garza, Jr. has a nearly 10-year tenure in the pro wrestling business, starting when he was 16. He is widely recognized as the nephew of former WCW and TNA star Hector Garza, best known by fans in the United States as a member of Eddie Guerrero's Latino World Order, as well as a member of Team Mexico during the TNA America's X-Cup. Garza, Jr. followed his uncle's footsteps by also joining Impact Wrestling in 2017.

Garza, Jr. was a part of the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at Slammiversary with Laredo Kid against champions LAX, along with Drago & El Hijo Del Fantasma and Taiji Ishimori & Naomichi Marufuji. He also was a part of the six-man X Division match at Bound for Glory, along with Trevor Lee, Matt Sydal, Dezmond Xavier, Petey Williams, and Sonjay Dutt.

Ultimo Ninja is the cousin of Garza, Jr., and the son of Humberto Garza, Jr., who is the uncle of Garza, Jr. although they share the same name. He has recently competed in The Crash promotion, as well as MLW and Aro Lucha.

See Also Rey Mysterio Joins New Wrestling Company As Co-Owner And Performer

According to the report, both Garza, Jr. and Ultimo Ninja are undergoing medicals, and is expected to be offered a contract if they pass. Garza, Jr. is coming off shoulder surgery, and was last a part of the November Impact Wrestling tapings. At the tapings, he picked up six- and 10-man tag team match victories.

The feeling of acquiring these names is that WWE is becoming aggressive in looking for new Mexican stars, as well as reconciling relationships with older stars. Recently, both Rey Mysterio and Alberto Del Rio (El Patron) have been reportedly in talks with WWE for a possible return.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.