Kenny Omega - Young Bucks Documentary, PWG Show Held At A Different Venue, NJPW Dojo Class Photo

- Above is a hype video for NJPW World featuring Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody, Okada, Naito, The Young Bucks, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, and others.

- The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega are in a documentary ("Brothers in Arms. Brothers at War") on the issues Bullet Club have been having and what led to their upcoming match at NJPW Strong Style Evolved. Omega had previously said the Golden Lovers are the best tag team in the world, which The Young Bucks took exception to. Be sure to join us Sunday for live coverage beginning at 8pm ET. Subscribers of NJPW World can check out the full video, below is a preview.

- Last night, PWG Time is a Flat Circle took place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. The change in venue was due to a PayPal error where too many tickets were sold and a bigger venue was needed to accommodate the fans. Keith Lee won the PWG World Championship after defeating Chuck Taylor. Below are the full results.

* Joey Janela defeated Roy Horus

* Brody King defeated Douglas James, Jake Atlas, and Eli Everfly

* Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier defeated Bandido and Flamita

* Will Ospreay defeated Adam Brooks

* Jonah Rock defeated Jeff Cobb

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Matt Riddle

* Keith Lee defeated Chuck Taylor (c) (PWG World Championship)

I saw @RealKeithLee in Texas, never heard of him before, and learned he instantly owns every ring he enters. @OfficialPWG #TimeIsAFlatCircle pic.twitter.com/dZ0ySYY2LN — WrestlingSweetharts (@SwetHartWraslin) March 24, 2018

See Also Kenny Omega On How WWE Portrays Gay Characters, Golden Lovers Storyline

- KUSHIDA tweeted a photo of the training camp that took place yesterday at the NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles. The Head Trainer is Katsuyori Shibata and Scorpio Sky is an Assistant Trainer.