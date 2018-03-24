Bray Wyatt's First Comments Since Ultimate Deletion, Johnny Gargano Chases Down Tommaso Ciampa, More

- After a workout, Heavy Machinery noticed Johnny Gargano hanging outside the WWE Performance Center. Gargano saw Ciampa pull in and tried to yank him out of his car, Ciampa ended up going in reverse and then burned out of the parking lot to avoid his former tag team partner. Shortly after Ciampa commented on Twitter.

atWWENXT - do you see what happens when you encourage a child's poor behavior? This happened on YOUR property.



First you get me a piece of garbage rental car...then security allows HIM to show up?!?



I've moved on. It's time he does too... pic.twitter.com/h9jHiyB4UL — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 24, 2018

- WWE posted a gallery of the coolest WrestleMania ring gears. The group includes: "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, Triple H, and many others.

- On this week's Raw, Matt Hardy took on Bray Wyatt in an Ultimate Deletion match at the Hardy Compound. Hardy ended up winning the match and throwing Wyatt into the Lake of Reincarnation where he disappeared (although, Matt has since found Wyatt's "empty vessel" sans Abigail). Afterwards, Wyatt's lantern was found at the bottom of the lake. Earlier today, Bray made his first comments since the match.