Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Invade WWE SmackDown Live Event, Drake Maverick On UUDD, Randy Orton

- Above, 205 Live GM Drake Maverick made his debut on UpUpDownDown. He playedWCW/nWo Revenge with Xavier Woods and talked about what games he's currently into.

- Randy Orton will be at the World of Wheels in the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah, from 12pm to 2pm on March 25. Please note, tickets are required for admission. One person per autograph. Autographs are first-come, first-served. Admission into the event does not guarantee an autograph and no posed photo opportunities are allowed. For more info, click here.

- At tonight's WWE SmackDown live event in Trenton, New Jersey, the recently fired Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens interrupted the show to cut a promo on Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. The duo was eventually chased off by Shinsuke Nakamura. On this week's SmackDown, Daniel Bryan fired Owens and Zayn for attacking Shane McMahon two weeks ago, the duo then attacked Bryan.

@mrtaylor1080 contributed to this article.