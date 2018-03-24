WrestlingInc.com

Stephanie McMahon Honored With Award (Photos), WrestleMania 19 In 60 Seconds, NXT Star Turns 28

By Daniel Pena | March 24, 2018

- The Still Strong Foundation, which provides assistance to families whose children are battling cancer, honored Stephanie McMahon tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with the 2018 Still Strong Corporate Responsibility Award for her commitment to Connor's Cure.

Stephanie posted the following on social media regarding this honor, also thanking former NFL player Devon Still, who created the foundation with his wife.


Big Show and WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior were also there to see Stephanie McMahon receive her award.

- Take a look back at WrestleMania 19 in this 60-second highlight video.


WrestleMania 19 took place on March 30, 2003, at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington. The top matches at the show were Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Hulk Hogan vs. Mr. McMahon, Triple H vs. Booker T for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho.

- Lacey Evans celebrates her birthday on Saturday as the NXT star turns 28 years old.

Happy birthday to @laceyevanswwe!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

