WWE Main Event Recap: Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado Get A Win, Heath Slater Vs. Curt Hawkins



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater (with Rhyno) make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins

Hawkins lays down. Slater pulls Hawkins' leg. Slater clotheslines Hawkins over the top rope. Hawkins pushes Rhyno at ringside. Rhyno teases punching Hawkins. Slater comes to ringside as Hawkins gets back in the ring. Hawkins attacks Slater as he gets back into the ring. Hawkins hits a Back Suplex on Slater. Hawkins pins Slater for a two count. Hawkins dropkicks Slater before pinning him for another two count. Hawkins sends Slater over the top rope to the ring apron. Slater kicks Hawkins in the face. Slater drives his shoulder into Hawkins. Slater hits a chop block from off the top turnbuckle on Hawkins. Slater ducks a clothesline attempt by Hawkins before hitting a neck-breaker. Slater pins Hawkins for a two count. Hawkins rolls Slater up for a two count. Hawkins briefly ascends the turnbuckles. Slater moves out of reach, Hawkins goes to move him. Slater rolls Hawkins up for the win.

Winner: Heath Slater

A recap of John Cena's in-ring promo from RAW is shown.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn assaulting SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan after being fired.

Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, & Kalisto make their entrance. Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari & TJP make their entrances.

Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese

Kalisto and TJP start the match. Kalisto kicks TJP before striking him several times. TJP pushes Kalisto to the mat. Kalisto reverses a Suplex attempt into a roll up for a one count on TJP. Kalisto hits an arm-drag on TJP. Kalisto kicks TJP. Kalisto pins TJP for a two count heading into a commercial break.

Dorado hits a Back-Handspring into a Double Stunner on Nese and TJP as we return from the commercial break. Metalik and Kalisto hit springboard dropkicks on TJP and Nese. Dorado superkicks Daivari. Dorado ascends the turnbuckles. Dorado hits a Shooting Star Press on Daivari. Dorado pins Daivari for the win.

Winners: Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Universal Champion Brock Lesnar attacking Roman Reigns.



