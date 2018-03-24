WWE Star Has Injury Scare At Live Event Tonight, WWE Hall Of Famer Assists NXT Talent, D'Lo Brown

- Former WWE Superstar D'Lo Brown congratulated Ivory and Mark Henry on their respective inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame with this tweet.

It was my pleasure 2 work with @MorettiIvory & @TheMarkHenry both of whom are being inducted into this years class of the #HOF.2 people I have nothing but love and respect for.They completely deserve this honor for all they have done for and have given to our business.#WWEHOF2018 pic.twitter.com/ls9JV2N8bP — D'Lo Brown (@dlobrown75) March 21, 2018

- There was an injury scare at tonight's WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada as Apollo hurt his right knee during a tag team match teaming with Titus O'Neil against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

According to a fan in attendance, he got hurt while attempting a kip-up.

Apollo crews just blew his quad at #WWEKITCHENER on a kip up @Cultaholic pic.twitter.com/CFyhdyqi0a — PehPeh Koresh (@ThePehPeh) March 25, 2018

The referee threw up the "X" signal and Apollo was examined at ringside by medical personnel. He was able to continue the match but was limping. The Bar ended up winning.

The 4th match was Sheamus and Cesaro over Titus/Apollo and Gallows/Anderson. There was an injury scare with Apollo's right knee early but he's fine. He worked most of the match. #WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/8SGBkaALrh — John Canton (@johnreport) March 25, 2018

Ref through up an "X" for Apollo. Medical staff came down, checked on him, he said he's able to continue the match. Is limping a bit. #WWEKitchener pic.twitter.com/yCYuhWBVXW — ???? ?? ?????? (@HeelByNatureYT) March 25, 2018

- WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton was at the WWE Performance Center and NXT live events the past two weeks assisting talent. In the tweet below, he thanks WWE for having him.