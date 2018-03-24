WrestlingInc.com

WWE Star Has Injury Scare At Live Event Tonight, WWE Hall Of Famer Assists NXT Talent, D'Lo Brown

By Daniel Pena | March 24, 2018

- Former WWE Superstar D'Lo Brown congratulated Ivory and Mark Henry on their respective inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame with this tweet.


- There was an injury scare at tonight's WWE live event in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada as Apollo hurt his right knee during a tag team match teaming with Titus O'Neil against Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

According to a fan in attendance, he got hurt while attempting a kip-up.


The referee threw up the "X" signal and Apollo was examined at ringside by medical personnel. He was able to continue the match but was limping. The Bar ended up winning.




- WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton was at the WWE Performance Center and NXT live events the past two weeks assisting talent. In the tweet below, he thanks WWE for having him.


