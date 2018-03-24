WrestlingInc.com

John Cena Hosts The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards And Gets Slimed, The Bella Twins Appear (Videos)

By Daniel Pena | March 24, 2018

For the second consecutive year, John Cena hosted the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and got drenched with the show's signature slime. Check out Cena getting slimed in the above video.

To kick off the show, the 16-time World Champion smashed through walls, which led to him encountering The Bella Twins. He stepped into the ring with Nikki and Brie, as seen in the clip below.

Cena also appeared on the orange carpet dressed up as Leonardo of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.


Here are more Cena highlights from the event.







In the clip below, Cena says hosting the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was a blast and that he will be at Sunday's WWE live event in Buffalo, New York (after flying from Los Angeles, California).


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Strong Style Evolved Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top