John Cena Hosts The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards And Gets Slimed, The Bella Twins Appear (Videos)

For the second consecutive year, John Cena hosted the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and got drenched with the show's signature slime. Check out Cena getting slimed in the above video.

To kick off the show, the 16-time World Champion smashed through walls, which led to him encountering The Bella Twins. He stepped into the ring with Nikki and Brie, as seen in the clip below.

Cena also appeared on the orange carpet dressed up as Leonardo of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Here are more Cena highlights from the event.

Today is about celebrating young men and women around the world, their ability to use the voice and affect change for the future. The #KCA2018 is about having fun and reminding kids how important they are. — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2018

Making final preparations before #KCA. Tonight is going to be AWESOME! @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/kBAVpbECsD — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2018

Rehearsals before #KCA2018 have been super fun, but meeting these young folks is always the best part of my day. Thank you to @Nickelodeon for helping make it possible. pic.twitter.com/6iIZyyXoqC — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2018

Have you ever seen so many blimps?! See these AND MORE tomorrow on @Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards! #KCA2018 pic.twitter.com/X3DPdgk5Gx — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 23, 2018

In the clip below, Cena says hosting the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was a blast and that he will be at Sunday's WWE live event in Buffalo, New York (after flying from Los Angeles, California).